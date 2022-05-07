Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Lending by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.