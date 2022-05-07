Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2209 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Open Text has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.59. Open Text has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $882.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. Open Text had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 56,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 511,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,283,000 after buying an additional 23,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

