Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given a $60.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) received a $60.00 target price from Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Open Text has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 142,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the second quarter worth about $505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text (Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.