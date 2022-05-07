Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NYSE:OPY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.32. 132,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,954. Oppenheimer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $401.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPY. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,016.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 326.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 23.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 78.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

