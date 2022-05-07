OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE OPFI opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. OppFi has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Get OppFi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPFI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OppFi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.