OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $99.18.
In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.
