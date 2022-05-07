OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

