Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0055 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:MXCHY opened at $4.89 on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MXCHY shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, digital agricultural technologies, and related services; and data communications infrastructure, including conduits, and cables and fiber optics, as well as pressurized pipes for natural gas and other solutions.

