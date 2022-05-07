Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 2,448,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,492,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,900,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,618,000 after buying an additional 282,348 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.