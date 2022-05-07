Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.35. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $289,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,479,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,137,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

