Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.
Shares of NYSE ONL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $32.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.