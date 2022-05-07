Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80.

Shares of NYSE ONL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $32.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

