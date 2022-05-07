OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Lowered to $55.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.88 million, a PE ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $41.35 and a 12 month high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $229,046.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

