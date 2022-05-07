OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 5,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.09 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems (Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.