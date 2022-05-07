OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $102.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

