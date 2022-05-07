Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. Otonomy has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Otonomy news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $27,095.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,968 shares of company stock valued at $59,965. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 290,415 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

