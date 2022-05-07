Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.5%.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.81. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,173,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,210,000 after buying an additional 213,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

