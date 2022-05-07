Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 141,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,266. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.01.

Get Oyster Point Pharma alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OYST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 95,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 94,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 350.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 91,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 28.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.