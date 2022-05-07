Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) to announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.34). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.29.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

