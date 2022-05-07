Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,148. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

In related news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $37,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $72,999. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

