Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
PFLC stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.
Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.
