Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS.

Shares of NYSE PARR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 849,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,377. The company has a market cap of $880.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,250,389 shares of company stock valued at $18,221,997. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 183.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

