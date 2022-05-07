Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.18, for a total transaction of C$341,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,893 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,246.06.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$34.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.13. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$11.97 and a twelve month high of C$36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$434.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

POU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.55.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

