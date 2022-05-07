Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Issues Earnings Results

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,441. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $11.23.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTK. StockNews.com raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,370,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

