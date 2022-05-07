Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY22 guidance to $18.00-18.30 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.54. The company had a trading volume of 798,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.73 and a 200-day moving average of $301.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.