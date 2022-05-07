Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on PKIUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.
Shares of Parkland stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. 380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. Parkland has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.63.
About Parkland (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
