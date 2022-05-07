Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

Parkland stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 490,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.74.

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.3599997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total value of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

