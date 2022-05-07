Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PSN traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 308,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.05. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $43.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Parsons in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In other news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 163,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Parsons by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 525,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,644,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.