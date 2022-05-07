Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $683,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 220,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,065,721.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 215,517 shares in the company, valued at $14,370,673.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $66.29 on Friday. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.55.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $2.04. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.88%.

About Patrick Industries (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

