Payfare (TSE:PAY) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Payfare from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Payfare and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.55 million and a P/E ratio of -13.40. Payfare has a 1 year low of C$4.70 and a 1 year high of C$13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.88.
About Payfare (Get Rating)
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets.
