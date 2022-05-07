PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Paul T. Davis Sells 75,499 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $2,338,204.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,582.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.