Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pearson from GBX 720 ($8.99) to GBX 670 ($8.37) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pearson from GBX 703 ($8.78) to GBX 740 ($9.24) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,485,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pearson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pearson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after buying an additional 573,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,278,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 273,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares in the last quarter. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.