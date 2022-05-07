Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 797.83 ($9.97).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 742 ($9.27) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 770 ($9.62) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Pearson alerts:

LON PSON opened at GBX 767.60 ($9.59) on Friday. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 755.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 662.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.16), for a total value of £1,340,928.97 ($1,675,114.27). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,839.23).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.