Pembina Pipeline Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.