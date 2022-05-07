Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 570,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

