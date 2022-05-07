Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

TSE PPL opened at C$50.77 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.83.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 over the last quarter.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.