Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.10.

NYSE PBA traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,184,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

