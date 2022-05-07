Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.10.

PBA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 110.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

