Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.10.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 110.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.