Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$54.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.37.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.77. 3,062,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,417. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders have sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 over the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

