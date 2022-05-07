Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.50 to C$49.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.37.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$50.77. 3,062,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,417. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$37.02 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.83.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total transaction of C$98,325.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at C$700,384.48. Insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

