Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at Raymond James

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.37.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$50.77. 3,062,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,417. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$37.02 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.83.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total transaction of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

