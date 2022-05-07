Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.37.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.51.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.63%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total value of C$56,422.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$461,346. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,616 shares of company stock worth $353,739.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

