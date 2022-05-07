Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.33. 5,678,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,675,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $86.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,941,000 after buying an additional 81,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 276,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 58,332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

