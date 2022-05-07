PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the asset manager on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

PennantPark Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.67. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $688,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 51,653 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

