PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE PFSI opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 160,244 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

About PennyMac Financial Services (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.