PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

PennyMac Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Financial Services has a payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

PFSI stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares valued at $3,311,027. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after purchasing an additional 160,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

