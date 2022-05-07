PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 919,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $858,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

