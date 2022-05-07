PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Jonestrading

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jonestrading from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PMT. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,294. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

