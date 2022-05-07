Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Terence Harvey Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Terence Harvey sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.75 ($1.23), for a total value of A$525,000.00 ($369,718.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

