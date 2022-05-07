Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.50 ($37.83).

PSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($38.60) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($44.72) to GBX 2,830 ($35.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($33.08) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($42.60) to GBX 3,440 ($42.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Persimmon alerts:

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($28.37), for a total transaction of £161,286.42 ($201,482.10).

Shares of LON:PSN opened at GBX 2,039 ($25.47) on Friday. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,028 ($25.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($40.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,198.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,487.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.37) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

About Persimmon (Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.