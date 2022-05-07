Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of PSNL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.20. 535,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. Personalis has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $234.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSNL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,715 shares of company stock worth $82,420 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

